CAR arms embargo lifted

An 11-year United Nations (UN) arms embargo on the Central African Republic (CAR) is over.

The arms embargo came into force in 2013 against what the world body terms “a brutal inter-communal conflict” when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power. “Mostly Christian militias” fought back with civilians on the receiving end. Thousands were killed.

A 2019 peace deal lessened but did not end fighting and a United Nations peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, was tasked with trying to stop the violence.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The UN mission is currently assisting with preparations for the first local elections in over 36 years, due to take place in October.

The UN Security Council (UNSC), adopting Resolution 2745 at the end of July this year, lifted the embargo but urged all nations to prevent direct or indirect supply of weapons and related materiel to armed groups operating in the Central African Republic.

In July last year the UNSC relaxed the embargo to allow weapons to be supplied to government forces only. Authorities in Bangui said that the ban should be lifted completely.

Following Resolution 2745, the CAR’s Foreign Minister Sylvie Baïpo-Temon told the UN Security Council, “This diplomatic victory is a first step that gives dignity back to the CAR and its people,” adding it had “honoured the effort made, and it is a source of national pride.”

The Security Council also extended the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which supports the CAR Sanctions Committee, until August 2025.

The Council also “expressed [its] intention” to review the Panel’s mandate and take appropriate action regarding its further extension no later than 31 July next year.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The 15 ambassadors also requested the Panel to “devote special attention” to the analysis of illicit transnational trafficking networks that continue to fund and supply armed groups in the CAR and threats relating to explosive ordnances.

The Panel is required to provide a midterm report by 31 January 2025, a final report by 15 June 2025, and progress updates as appropriate.