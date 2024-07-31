AU solidarity field mission visiting Cabo Delgado

An African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) delegation is currently in Mozambique to, amongst others, gather “first-hand information” on the situation in Cabo Delgado, recently exited by a Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission.

Termed a solidarity field mission by the continental bloc, it is seen as part of the AU PSC mandate to promote peace, security and stability on the continent. The mission, a statement has it, is taking place in the context of implementation of an AU master roadmap of practical steps to silence the guns in Africa by 2030.

While in Cabo Delgado, mission delegates from all 15 AU PSC members will see and ask about the security, social and humanitarian situation as well as ascertaining progress achieved, so far, in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in the province.

The exit of the SADC mission as well as the impact it had is also under the microscope along with other challenges in President Filipe Nyusi’s country.

“The field mission,” according to the AU statement, “expresses solidarity with the people and Government of Mozambique and reaffirms the AU commitment to continue supporting them in their relentless efforts to eradicate terrorism and violent extremism… to restore durable peace, security stability and development in the country, which will tremendously benefit not only Cabo Delgado Province but also the Southern Africa region and the African continent as a whole”.

The PSC will draw practical lessons and best practices from Mozambique’s experience including implementation of disarmament, demobilisation and re-integration (DDR) programmes as well as disaster risk preparedness and management.

First-hand information obtained during the mission will enable the PSC to adopt evidence based and informed decisions in support of efforts by the Mozambique government to restore “durable peace, security, stability and development in Cabo Delgado Province” the statement reads.

15 July marked the official completion of the SADC mission (SAMIM), with troop contributing countries (Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe) retaining a limited presence while preparing to return home.

At a parade in Pemba to mark the official closure of SAMIM, Mozambique National Defence Minister, Cristovao Chume, thanked the regional bloc for what it did to bring safety and security back to Cabo Delgado province where ASWJ (Ansar al-Sunna Wa Jamma)/Islamic State held virtual sway over the populace since 2019.

Reviewing SAMIM operations, Tefesehet Hailu wrote for Amani Africa: “While it has not fully achieved its objectives, the mission, along with the Rwandan troops, has contributed significantly for stabilising the region through neutralising terrorists, recapturing villages, dislodging terrorists from their bases, and seizing weapons and equipment. These efforts have facilitated the creation of conditions for the return of internally displaced persons to their homes and the safer passage of humanitarian aid. Reported deaths also decreased from 1 100 in 2021 to 644 in October 2022…By August 2023, over 570 000 internally displaced persons had successfully returned to their homes.

“Despite these successes, the situation remained precarious,” Hailu wrote, especially after insurgents increased attacks since September 2023. Since January 2024, Islamic State Mozambique (ISM) expanded its renewed campaign under the ‘kill them where you find them’ mantra, resulting in an increase in terrorist activities and internal displacement.

“Compared to the 51 attacks claimed by ISM in 2023, the group has already claimed 57 attacks within the first few months of this year. Additionally, a recent report by ACLED indicates the reestablishment of insurgents on the mainland of Palma district, where the international liquefied natural gas projects are based, for the first time since February 2023.” From December 2023 to mid-March, 110 000 people had been internally displaced.

The last major attack took place on 10 and 11 May on the district headquarters of Macomia, with around a hundred insurgents sacking the town, causing several deaths and heavy fighting with the Mozambican forces.

In light of further attacks, Rwanda has decided to deploy another 2 500 troops to Mozambique in addition to the 1 000 troops that were deployed in 2021 under a bilateral arrangement. On 1 July Tanzania confirmed it will maintain its 300-strong force in the northern district of Nangade even after SAMIM’s departure.