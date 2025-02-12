Atalanta on high alert as possible pirate attack reported

The longstanding European Union (EU) naval operation in the eastern Indian Ocean is all hands on deck as it observes possible developments in a suspected pirate attack on a dhow.

The apparent attack was first brought to the attention of Operation Atalanta four days ago. Since then the Yemeni-flagged dhow off Eyl on the northern Puntland coast has been subject to intense surveillance by Atalanta assets and the operation’s maritime security partners in the area.

“All verified information and assessment by Atalanta experts will be shared through appropriate channels with the shipping industry and updated on the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean (MSCIO),” a statement reads in part. The operation recommends merchant and other vulnerable vessels register on the MSCIO voluntary registration scheme (VRS) to provide effective monitoring and response by Atalanta forces and partners to counter maritime security threats.

Atalanta, now in its 17th year of operations, remains vigilant to any piracy related events in its area of operations to ensure maritime security.

At the other end of the scale and days before the alleged dhow piracy an Atalanta friendly approach to the Al-Meraj 1 reinforced the value of the EU operation. She was pirated in November 2023 off Somalia and freed thanks to Atalanta and partners a month later.

Friendly approaches, among others, see information provided and exchanged, maritime safety knowledge improved and monitoring of possible illegal activities, such as piracy and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. It is seen as a valuable asset for those tasked with maintaining maritime security in the Eastern Indian Ocean.