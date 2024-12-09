ASF review meeting hears of multiple continental challenges

All five Africa’s continental regions experienced a disruptive 2024 which impacted on security, climate, economies and the “global order as a whole” an African Standby Force (ASF) strategic review meeting heard.

This, delegates to the African Union (AU) technical consultative meeting on the strategic review of the ASF in Algiers last week, were told by Dr Ahaji Sarjoh Bah, the continental body’s director conflict management, led to “increased and complex security and political dynamics” across all five regions as defined by the AU.

These dynamics, he said, “presented challenges” with pressures on individual countries, regional partners and “historic friendship between certain member states”.

Terrorism, escalating violence, rising cross-border tensions, climate related conflict and unconstitutional changes of government, with the AU acronym UCG, were on the continental body’s agenda for the year. These events culminated in a need to revisit AU institutional norms and tools, Bah said, adding the re-assessment was vital in terms of a collective response to “developments across all five regions”.

As examples he gave instability in North Africa, naming Libya; West Africa, particularly the Sahel where “extremist groups threaten governments with alarming concern”; Central Africa where more must be done in response to persistent conflict; and East Africa where Somalia and South Sudan “demand strategic intervention”.

Southern Africa continues to face challenges in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado “despite the insurgency seeing a lull due to the bold initiative of the Southern African Development Community (SADC)-led military peace support operation”.

On the positive side West Africa, he said, gave priority to electoral integrity. This approach saw a peaceful transition of power in Senegal as “a symbol of hope upholding the principles of democracy and good governance”.

The challenges are exacerbated by “Africa as a whole grappling with transnational challenges”. He listed epidemics and pandemics naming Mpox and the “growing threat of terrorism as terrorist groups gain strength” as well as production and trafficking of lethal illicit drugs, wholesale theft, cybercrime, human trafficking, financial crimes and money laundering.

Bah urged the Dar es Salaam meeting to give “unwavering support to African-led initiatives such as the ASF” to effectively address peace and security across the continent.