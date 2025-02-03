AFRICOM carries out first Trump-directed airstrike on ISIS-Somalia

At the direction of President Donald J Trump, the United States carried out its first airstrike of his second term, targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives in the Golis Mountains. Conducted by US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and coordinated with the Federal Government of Somalia, the strike resulted in multiple militant casualties, with no civilians harmed, according to initial assessments.

This is according to a Pentagon statement made public on 1 February 2025—the same day of the strike. US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, who joined President Trump’s Cabinet after confirmation by the 119th Congress, confirmed the strike in a statement. “At President Trump’s direction and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, we authorized US Africa Command to conduct coordinated airstrikes today targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives in the Golis Mountains,” Hegseth stated.

“This action further degrades ISIS’s ability to plot and conduct terrorist attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians and sends a clear signal that the United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies, even as we conduct robust border-protection and many other operations under President Trump’s leadership.”

The Horn of Africa remains a key battleground in the global fight against terrorism. Somalia, in particular, has long been a focal point for extremist activity, as highlighted in the presentation African Resurgence: The Growing Threat of ISIS and Al-Qaeda and the Expansion of Asymmetric Warfare in Africa, delivered at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 Conference. In this discussion, Dr Mahmut Cengiz and I underscored how East African countries like Somalia continue to be critical fronts in the war against ISIS and al-Qaeda, with terrorist groups expanding their influence and adapting their tactics. President Trump’s directive to strike ISIS-Somalia reflects a strategic decision to target these threats at their core.

This latest airstrike follows a string of US counterterrorism efforts in Somalia. In May 2024, AFRICOM conducted a precision airstrike near Dhaardaar, 81 kilometres southeast of Bosaso, killing three ISIS militants without civilian casualties. The operation was part of a broader US strategy to support Somali-led efforts to dismantle terrorist networks.

The US has maintained a persistent military presence in Somalia since 2022, providing training, intelligence, and operational support to the Somali National Army (SNA), particularly the elite Danab commandos. AFRICOM has also worked alongside the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to counter the region’s terrorist threats.

Beyond the battlefield, the US has focused on disrupting ISIS-Somalia’s financial networks. The US Department of the Treasury in past administrations identified the group as a key player in illicit financing, using extortion and money laundering to fund operations. By striking leadership and operational cells, the US previously aimed to weaken ISIS’s ability to sustain attacks both regionally and globally.

Before the start of President Trump’s second presidency, in the Horn of Africa AFRICOM’s efforts include supporting the Somali government’s fight against al-Qaeda’s largest franchise—al-Shabaab—as well as ISIS-Somalia. Under President Trump’s administration, executing its national security priorities is key, and the focus on ISIS-Somalia in this airstrike marks a defining moment in its counterterrorism efforts in Africa.

Trump was sworn in to office as the 47th President of the United States—for his second term – on 20 January 2025. Five days later, Hegseth was sworn in as the 29th Secretary of Defence to lead the Pentagon. 12 days later, following the Trump order, his first airstrike on ISIS-Somalia was carried out.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based geopolitical analyst and correspondent with expertise in foreign policy and international security, regularly covering the State Department, Pentagon, and White House. Follow her on X (Twitter): @PearlMatibe.