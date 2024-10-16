African Standby Force needs to be reconfigured, defence ministers hear

Bantu Holomisa, one of South Africa’s two deputy defence and military veterans ministers, is in Addis Ababa this week where he heard Africa continues to be plagued by conflict and insecurity.

An opening address delivered on behalf of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, to the continental defence ministers’ conference had it nearly every region of Africa is witnessing the proliferation of armed groups, including insurgents, terrorist organisations and criminal networks, who now operate across borders, and at times, challenge member states’ sovereignty.

One outcome is widespread displacements, human rights abuses and in many cases, a breakdown of law and order. Another is food insecurity with millions facing hunger and malnutrition, aggravated by drought, flooding and other climate events.

Also disturbing are governance challenges and political instability with unconstitutional changes of government (UCG) “a worrying trend”.

Conference delegates heard rivalry among “major geo-political actors” in parts of Africa undermines collective African efforts in addressing the root causes of conflicts.

This meant Africa has to establish itself as a significant force, strengthen its defences and strive to compete on the global stage.

“The AU advocates for a threat-led approach to ensure that African armed forces remain adaptable and maintain an agile mind set. This will involve a greater focus on technology, particularly the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) defence ecosystem, which we see emerging as a strategic priority in Ethiopia.

“We also believe that this approach should be infused with a spirit of international co-operation and the forging of new alliances within and beyond Africa,” the address read in part.

As example of what African armed forces can and have achieved, the speech referred to ATMIS (AU Transition Mission in Somalia), NARC (North Africa Region Capability), SAMIM (Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique), SAMIDRC (SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo) and MNJTF (Multinational Joint Task Force).

Delegates heard further work was needed toward permanently silencing the guns across the continent by way of revisiting the African Standby Force (ASF). It is an important component of the AU peace and security architecture and is meant to be a commitment for a rapidly deployable force capable of responding to crises across Africa.

While there has been progress, particularly in the ASF framework, it has to be reconfigured to make it fit for purpose and the force itself needs to be fully operationalised. Challenges in this regard, delegates heard, included regional preferences a lack of political will and sustainable, predictable financing.