Yemen’s Houthis say fired drones, missiles at Saudi oil facilities, military sites

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement fired 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles at facilities of oil firm Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura and at military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan, the Houthi military spokesman said on Sunday.







There was no immediate confirmation from Aramco or from Saudi authorities. The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said earlier on Sunday it had intercepted 12 Houthi drones without disclosing locations in the kingdom and two ballistic missiles fired towards Jazan.