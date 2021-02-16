Saudi-led coalition: Houthi drone interception leaves shrapnel near Abha airport

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi group said it had intercepted a drone on Tuesday fired by the Iran-aligned group towards the kingdom but that it had left shrapnel in the vicinity of Saudi’s Abha airport, state media reported.

The incident caused no casualties, the coalition statement carried by Ekhbariya TV said. The explosive-laden drone had been fired towards Abha airport, which is in southern Saudi Arabia near the Yemen border.

The Houthis say they have launched attacks which have struck an airport or military air base in southern Saudi Arabia almost every day for the past ten days.

The coalition says it intercepts and destroys most of them, but last Wednesday Riyadh said one attack had caused a fire in a civilian aircraft at Abha airport.







The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthis who control the capital and most populous areas. UN officials are trying to revive peace talks to end the war, which the United Nations says has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.