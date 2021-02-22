Paramount launches N-Raven long range swarming UAV system

Paramount Advanced Technologies (PAT) has launched a long-range precision strike swarming unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system called N-Raven.

Announced during the IDEX trade show in the United Arab Emirates on 22 February, Paramount said the N-Raven family of autonomous, multi-mission aerial vehicles featuring next generation ‘swarm’ technologies to accomplish numerous missions with pinpoint precision.

The N-Raven family has been designed for technology transfer and portable manufacture from within partner countries, the company said. “In doing so, the N-Raven addresses a myriad of mission requirements, including ‘future warfighter engagements’ where intelligent ‘swarming technologies’ combined with multiple munition loitering and attack operations have been proven to ensure mission survivability.”

Operational units can launch the N-Raven UAV from multiple land-based, naval, and airborne platforms. The UAVs can strike both static and moving targets.

The 41 kg N-Raven has a cruise speed of approximately 180 km/hr and a loitering endurance time of approximately two hours. N-Raven swarm loitering munitions offer a variety of sensors with each being capable of carrying a 10–15 kg payloads up to a range of 250 km.

The system provides detection, identification, location, and reportage (DILR) against various targets.

“Equivalent to positioning multiple personnel on the ground in often austere, high-risk environments, the N-Raven is designed to saturate an area with Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR), Semi-Active Laser sensor-driven target identification and tracking technologies to provide a rapid, data-rich picture of activity,” Paramount said.

A field simulator is optionally available which connects to the system’s control unit, allowing the N-Raven crew to rehearse each mission before launch. The UAV’s recording capabilities allow for a full debrief and ensure a positive learning curve for the end-user’s personnel.

Paramount said it developed the N-Raven as a robust yet cost-effective technology solution, utilising proven commercial components and experience gained from the company’s long legacy in the development of UAV systems, including the Meteorite.

Lee Connelly, CEO of Paramount Advanced technologies, stated, “We continue to research, design and innovate new technologies that remove military personnel from the front lines, minimise collateral damage and exposure of friendly forces. At the same time providing surveillance and engagement support, and helping armed forces around the world garner greater intelligence and mission success.







“We are accordingly very excited to launch the N-Raven unmanned aerial vehicle at IDEX, and showcase its diverse capabilities in addressing the battlefield challenges of 2021 and beyond”.