Greek border defence to be supplemented by Israeli drones

Israel will lease drones to Greece to defend its borders in the first military deal between the countries including an option to buy the system.

The Israeli Defence Ministry said the agreement with the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence was signed digitally due to the coronavirus crisis.

Under the deal, Israel’s Defence Ministry will lease the Heron unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system, made by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries for three years.

The Heron system, used by Israel’s military and in naval forces around the world, is equipped with both day and night activity platforms, maritime patrol radar and satellite communications.

It will be used by Greece primarily for border defence, the Israeli ministry said in a statement, adding security relations between Israel and Greece were expanding.

“We hope to sign additional agreements with Greece and other European partners, assisting in addressing security challenges – in times of the corona pandemic and beyond,” Yair Kulas, head of the Israel International Defence Co-operation Directorate, said.





