Belarus to produce UAVs in Egypt

Belarus will manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Egypt under an agreement signed earlier this year.

This is according to the Chairman of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Vladimir Gusakov, news company BelTA reported on 20 February.

“We’ve held negotiations with Egyptian partners and have come to terms on a good contract – roughly $1 million – on supplying and setting up an enterprise in Egypt to train specialists and make drones,” Gusakov is reported as saying.

The contract is believed to cover an initial batch of UAVs ahead of local production.

Belarus manufactures a number of different UAV types, including the Burevestnik MB from the Centre for Multifunctional Unmanned Systems of the Academy of Sciences of Belarus. This weights 350+ kg and can be armed with unguided rockets and other munitions.

Belarus also offers the smaller, electrically driven Busel MB reconnaissance UAV, and larger Yastreb, which has a maximum takeoff weight of some 700 kg.







Egypt has, according to Gusakov, also expressed interest in Belarusian artificial intelligence, electric transport, and biotechnologies.