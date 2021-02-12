Ugandan military loses another helicopter

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has lost an AB 206 helicopter in a crash that killed one of the pilots.

The aircraft (serial AF-317, msn 8492) crashed in Entebbe on 11 February, killing one pilot and seriously injuring the other.

The aircraft was on a training flight when it most likely suffered mechanical failure, security sources told local media. One pilot was killed in the crash while the other suffered critical injuries.

The incident comes a week after four Ugandan soldiers were injured in a helicopter crash in Somalia. The African Union mission there said the helicopter was supporting troops in the Lower Shabelle region when it crashed soon after take-off in Balidogle on 5 February.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. However, preliminary reports indicate that it was due to a mechanical failure,” the AU mission said.







Last year in January, another UPDF AB 206 helicopter crashed during a training mission in Bulo in Gomba district – killing the pilot and cadet pilot.