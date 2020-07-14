Two dead in Kenya MD500 crash

Both pilots were killed when their MD500 helicopter crashed in Kenya on 13 July.

“Today 13th July, 2020, at around 11:30, a Kenya Army helicopter (Hughes 500MD), crashed in the general area of Kithyoko, Machakos County,” the Kenyan military said. “The aircraft was on a training flight. Onboard were two pilots who have since been evacuated from the crash site.”

Local media reported that both pilots were killed in the crash.

The aircraft’s registration is 539, indicating it is an MD500E operated by the Kenyan Army. Kenya’s military has around three dozen MD500s in its inventory. The Kenyan Defence Forces received 40 MD500s between 1980 and 1985, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, along with 2 100 TOW anti-tank missiles.

These were recently augmented by six new MD530Fs delivered from the United States in December 2019.







The latest crash comes a month after an AgustaWestland AW119 (5Y NPW) operated by Kenya’s police crashed at a farm in Kaithe Kithoka, Meru County, on 13 June. All six occupants survived.