Ten Kenyan troops killed in military helicopter crash

At least ten Kenyan soldiers were killed on Thursday when a helicopter carrying them crashed while landing near the capital Nairobi, the military and local media said.

The Kenya Air Force Mi 171 E helicopter crashed at around 9 am (06:00 GMT) in the county of Kajiado, the military said in a statement. At least ten of the troops were killed and another 13 injured, domestic media reported, citing a government administrator in the area.

Those who were injured were airlifted to the military hospital in Nairobi for treatment, the military said, adding that air accident investigators were at the scene of the crash.







The soldiers aboard were on a training mission, officials said.