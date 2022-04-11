Sri Lanka rotates Mi-17s with UN mission in CAR

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has dispatched two Mi-17 helicopters to its aviation contingent in the Central African Republic (CAR).

These are serving with the UN mission in the CAR (Minusca) and are part of the rotation of its aviation contingent, which previously saw three Mi-17s return to Sri Lanka.

The rotation took place from 29 March to 2 April and the aircraft rotation was coordinated through the SLAF UN Mission Cell.

The aircraft were transferred by a UN-chartered Antonov An-124 transport operated by Maximus Air Cargo.







The SLAF operates a number of different variants of the Mi-17 Hip family of utility helicopters, all of which are employed by 6 Helicopter Squadron from SLAF Base Anuradhapura (also known as Anuradhapura Airport) in Sri Lanka’s North Central Province, Key Publishing reported. “AirForces Intelligence data states that – as of 6 April 2022 – the SLAF operates 14 Mi-171E Hip-Hs; four Mi-171 Hip-Hs; two Mi-17V-5 Hip-Hs and one Mi-17-1V Hip-H.”