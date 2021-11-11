Second Nigerian AW189 delivered

The Nigerian Presidential Air Fleet has received its second and final AW189 VIP helicopter from Italy’s Leonardo Helicopters.

The first aircraft (5N-FG2) was delivered two months ago, arriving in Abuja on 10 September. The second aircraft (5N-FG1) was spotted in Malaga, Spain, on 5 November and was tracked flying from the Ivory Coast to Togo on 9 November before arriving in Nigeria.







The Presidential Air Fleet is based at Abuja/Nnamdi Azikiwe (Nigeria) and operates two Leonardo AW139 helicopters next to a fleet of fixed wing aircraft, which includes a Cessna 550, a Falcon 900, a Boeing 737-700, two Falcon 7X jets and a Gulfstream G550.