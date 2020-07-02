SAAF Drakensberg rescue

15 Squadron, the only SA Air Force (SAAF) helicopter unit in KwaZulu-Natal, literally came to the rescue earlier this week.

A Mountain Club of SA (MCSA) request for assistance saw an Oryx medium transport helicopter from the lone flying unit at AFB Durban, formerly Durban International Airport, despatched with the Drakensberg in its sights.

Reports indicated a MCSA member sustained injuries to shoulders and ribs during an exercise. He could not be moved due to his injuries and air force assistance was called in.

The difficult terrain saw the rescue performed as a hoisting exercise with three MCSA members doing the “groundwork”.







The injured mountain club man was, according to Major Mpho Mathebula, “delivered” to Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg for further medical attention.