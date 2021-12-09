Lom Praha overhauls Ghanaian Mi-171

The Czech Republic’s Lom Praha has completed the overhaul of a Ghana Air Force Mi-171Sh helicopter, which was recently seen undergoing engine runs at the company’s facilities.

In October 2020, Lom Praha announced that it had reached an agreement with Ghana to overhaul a single Mi-171Sh helicopter. Ghana had requested a quick turnaround so it could help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and transport medical supplies and personnel around the country.

The helicopter (GHF697) was seen undergoing engine runs at the company’s facilities at Prague-Kbely Airport and at the beginning of November, Lom Praha announced that work had been completed after flight testing. It was then due to be dismantled and returned to Ghana aboard an Il-76 transport aircraft.

“We performed a technical acceptance of the helicopter on the ground, followed by an engine test and several test flights. Everything went well and we are very satisfied with the work done by LOM PRAHA. Based on our positive experience with the state-owned company, we would like to cooperate with them in the future,” said Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the Czech Republic James Komla Nyasembi.

The aircraft is one of four Mi-171Sh helicopters acquired by Ghana in 2013. It is not clear if the other three aircraft will follow. The helicopter had its paint scheme changed from white to grey, and it is fitted with additional external fuel tanks.

This is not Lom Praha’s first collaboration with Ghana. In 2019 the company overhauled an Mi-8MTV-5 (GHF690).

Last year, the facility overhauled two Mi-17s for the Burkina Faso Air Force, in addition to many Czech Air Force Mi-17s and Mi-24/35s. Lom Praha is also overhauling propellers and engines of Algerian Air Force Zlin Z-142 training aircraft and recently finished training Nigerian Air Force personnel on Mi-17 helicopters.





