Libyan Mi-35 apparently shot down

A Libyan National Army (LNA) Mi-35 attack helicopter has apparently been shot down by Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, killing three crewmembers on board.

The aircraft was, according to the LNA, flying near Misrata on 12 April when Turkish-supplied air defences shot it down.

At the beginning of this year Turkey supplied Hawk surface-to-air missile systems to the GNA.

The LNA had half a dozen Mi-35s in service several years ago but it is not clear how many are still flying.







At a press briefing on Sunday evening, Colonel Muhammad Qanunu said the GNA’s air defences had shot down the two Chinese-made Wing Loong unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and one Mi-35 helicopter, Al Jazeera reports.