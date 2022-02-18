Kenya interested in acquiring more MD 530 helicopters

Kenya has expressed interest in acquiring additional MD 530 helicopters from the United States, the US Army has revealed.

A US Army spokesman told Janes that India, Kenya, and Lebanon have shown interest in procuring new MD 530s. “We are working towards resuming production for Kenya as part of their next aircraft procurement”.

There are two MD 530s on the production line that were originally destined for Afghanistan, but are currently under a Stop Work order.

The US Army Non-Standard Rotary-Wing Aircraft Project Office (NSRWA PO) is currently providing MD 530s to allied nations under a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) procurement contract awarded to MD Helicopters.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) commissioned six new MD 530F helicopters in January 2020 after they were delivered in December 2019. The Kenya Defence Forces originally requested 12 MD 530Fs valued at $253 million in May 2017 and on 27 September 2018 MD Helicopters was awarded a contract to deliver six MD530Fs to Kenya under a $1.4 billion award that also covers the supply of up to 150 armed MD530Fs/MD530Gs to US and partner nation military forces (MD 530Fs have been ordered and/or delivered to Afghanistan, Kenya, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia while Malaysia has received MD 530Gs).







Powered by the Rolls-Royce 250-C30 650shp turbine engine, the MD 530F aircraft feature an all-digital glass cockpit with tinted windows, ballistically tolerant crashworthy fuel system, FN Herstal Weapons Management System, DillonAero Mission Configurable Armament System (MCAS), 62 mm ballistic armour protection, FN Herstal .50 caliber HMP 400 Machine Gun Pods and M260 7-shot rocket pods.