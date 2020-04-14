Danish Merlin helicopters transport 1 800 people during first three months of Mali deployment

Denmark’s two EH-101 Merlin helicopters have transported 1 800 personnel and 45 tonnes of cargo during their first three months in Mali as part of the French-led Operation Barkhane counter-terrorism operations in the region.

The French defence ministry earlier this month said the two Merlin helicopters and more than 70 soldiers have been deployed to the French base in Gao, Mali, since the end of 2019. Since reaching full operational capability on 24 December, the unit logged 250 flight hours by the end of March.







During those three months, the Danish detachment completed 120 missions over 250 flight hours. During these operations, the two Merlin helicopters transported nearly 1 800 people and 45 tonnes of cargo, enabling Force Barkhane to significantly increase its operational and logistical capabilities, the French defence ministry said.