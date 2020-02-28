Flights resume at Libya’s Mitiga

Flights resumed in the Libyan capital’s only functioning airport on Thursday after being suspended for several hours following shelling, airport authorities said, as the United Nations condemned continued breaches of a ceasefire agreed last month.

Mitiga airport, located on Tripoli’s eastern outskirts, has been the only airport serving the capital since the destruction of the main international one during factional warfare six years ago.

The airport has come under fire repeatedly during attempts by eastern Libyan forces under Khalifa Haftar to take the capital, where the internationally recognised government is based.

Airport authorities said earlier on Thursday that flights had been suspended and later said in a Facebook post that scheduled departures had resumed.

It gave no further details of any damage caused by the shelling.







The United Nations Support Mission in Libya also on Thursday said it “strongly condemned” continued violations of a ceasefire announced on Jan. 12 after two days of shelling towards Mitiga.