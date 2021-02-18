Air Cote d’Ivoire receives its first Airbus A320neo

Air Cote d’Ivoire, Ivory Coast’s flagship carrier based in Abidjan, has taken delivery of its first A320neo, becoming the first operator of the type in the West-African region.

With improved levels of efficiency, this new aircraft will be deployed on Air Côte d’Ivoire’s regional network to serve Senegal, Gabon and Cameroon, Airbus said on 18 February. Destinations like South Africa will be added at a later stage. Powered by CFM Leap-1A engines, the aircraft is configured in a two-class layout with 16 seats in Business and 132 seats in Economy Class.

Air Cote d’Ivoire’s first A320neo took off from Toulouse carrying 1 ton of humanitarian goods including medical equipment and toys. In partnership with Aviation sans Frontières and the Airbus Foundation, the mission is part of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s corporate social responsibility initiative. The transported goods will serve local NGOs in Abidjan, thus supporting the education and health sector in the country.







Air Cote d’Ivoire has a fleet of ten aircraft, including three A319s and three A320s, serving 25 domestic and regional destinations in West and Central Africa.