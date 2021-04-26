Air Cairo receives its first Airbus A320neo

Air Cairo, Egypt’s low-fare airline, has taken delivery of its first A320neo aircraft. The new aircraft will join Air Cairo’s all Airbus fleet of seven aircraft.

The aircraft is on lease from ICBC Leasing and is equipped with CFM LEAP-1A engines, Airbus said.

The new aircraft will be deployed on Air Cairo’s regional and international network to serve countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Air Cairo’s fleet expansion and modernization strategy coincides with the airline’s decision to open more routes, fostering closer links with countries across continents.

Air Cairo's A320neo is configured with 186 seats in an all economy class cabin.







Airbus said the A320neo Family has won more than 7 450 orders from over 120 customers.