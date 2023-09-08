Bell 412 helicopters support Somalia’s counter-insurgency efforts

The delivery of Bell 412 helicopters to Somalia’s government has provided a critical boost to its counter-insurgency capabilities, marking a significant development in the country’s long-running dispute with the al-Shabaab terrorist organization.

According to Somali news website Caasimada, military sources reported that Mogadishu received two Bell 412 helicopters in July, and three more are believed to be on the way.

The helicopters were initially used for casualty evacuation, but they can also play a role in combat operations, a source told the publication, as Somalia battles to protect its territory and maintain regional stability.

It is not clear from where the helicopters originated. According to Shephard Media, whether Somalia paid for the Bell 412s or received them as a gift is still unknown. Scramble magazine reported that earlier this year, two ex-Italian AgustaBell AB412s (6O-AAG and 6O-AAH) arrived in Somalia, but it’s not clear if these are the same helicopters.

Somali news outlets have reported that pilots, technicians and Special Forces have undergone training in Turkey, indicating a possible connection there. The fact that Turkey sent utility trucks and armoured vehicles to Somalia in 2020 as part of a larger military and financial cooperation arrangement highlights the two countries’ cooperative efforts.

Challenges to come

The Somali administration still faces significant obstacles despite some gains against al-Shabaab. However, the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which is commencing a phased departure and handing over security responsibilities to Somali security forces, has kept the security environment unpredictable.

Foreign assistance to Somalia’s military

Along with the Bell 412 helicopters, a large amount of military hardware has arrived recently in Somalia. This reportedly includes ZU-23 anti-aircraft guns, 120 mm mortars, and other weapons.

Several nations, including the United States, have provided military assistance to Somalia – for example, six Puma M36 armoured vehicles were delivered by the United States African Command (AFRICOM) in July 2021 to assist Somali security forces. The United States has made other donations to the Somali military, including Bastion armoured personnel carriers, which some perceive as a move to balance Turkey’s expanding influence in the area.

Most recently, in January the US handed over $9 million worth of light and heavy machine guns, support and construction vehicles, explosive ordinance disposal kits, medical supplies and other equipment to the Somali National Army to support its fight against al-Shabaab.