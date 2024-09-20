Y-20 strategic airlifter makes AAD 2024 debut

The Xian Y-20A, China’s home-grown strategic military transport aircraft, is making a significant appearance at AAD 2024. This marks only the second time that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has showcased its strategic airlifter at an African airshow, following its first public display in Egypt earlier this month for the Egypt International Airshow.

The Y-20, officially named ‘Kunpeng’ after a mythical fish-bird creature, but affectionately nicknamed ‘Chubby Girl,’ is China’s answer to global heavy transport needs. Its display at AAD highlights China’s growing interest in strengthening military cooperation with African nations.

Developed by Xi’an Aircraft Industrial Corporation with support from the Russian Antonov design bureau, the Y-20 is China’s first domestically manufactured heavy transport aircraft. Comparable in size and performance to Russia’s Ilyushin Il-76 and the US Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, the Y-20 was designed to meet the PLAAF’s strategic and tactical airlift requirements. Since its maiden flight in 2013 and introduction into service in 2016, the aircraft has become a key asset for China’s military logistics operations, significantly enhancing its global reach.

Y-20s have performed numerous overseas missions, including an April 2022 arms delivery to Serbia, and have delivered humanitarian aid throughout the world. Before the Y-20, the PLAAF relied on the Ilyushin Il-76, but fielded them in small numbers (around 20) due to a shortage of airframes. Around 60 Y-20s are in PLAAF service, with more in production, and the type is now being actively offered for export.

The Y-20 boasts a maximum payload capacity of 60-65 tons and a maximum take-off weight of 220 tons. With a length of 47 meters and a wingspan of 50 meters, the Y-20 has an imposing presence on the tarmac. Its versatility lies in its ability to carry a wide range of military equipment, from tanks and armoured vehicles to helicopters such as the Changhe Z-10 attack helicopter, which is also on display alongside the aircraft at AAD.

The Y-20 integrates several advanced technologies, including a glass cockpit equipped with a heads-up display (HUD) for pilots, and uses composite materials in its construction to reduce weight while maintaining strength and durability. Initial versions are powered by four D-30KP-2 engines, while the Y-20B features the more powerful WS-20 engines. The WS-20 develops about 31 000 lb of thrust compared to the less efficient D-30KP-2’s 26 450 lb.

A relatively new development is the YY-20A/Y-20U air-to-air refuelling version, which first entered service in mid-2022. At least eight are now flying with the PLAAF, allowing it to conduct interoperability exercises with many modern platforms, including J-16s, J-20s and J-10s, H-6N strategic bombers, and KJ-500 airborne early warning aircraft. Three probe-and-drogue hoses can be used at the same time (flying boom technology is apparently under development). The YY-20As complement the three second-hand Il-78 Midas and two dozen H-6U Badger tanker aircraft that support the J-8 and J-10 fleets. Other Y-20 special mission variants, including an AEW version, are expected to follow.

The presence of the Y-20 at AAD is widely seen as a strategic move by China to deepen its defence ties with African nations. Not only does it showcase China’s advancements in military technology, but it also demonstrates Beijing’s commitment to expanding its defence industry partnerships across the African continent. Several African countries, including Nigeria, are considered potential buyers of the Y-20.

The aircraft on display at AAD 2024 is assigned to the 12th Transport Regiment based at Qionglai Air Base in Chengdu, Southwestern China, and made its journey to South Africa via Djibouti.