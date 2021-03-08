Wingtip damaged as SAAF aircraft grazes building

A South African Air Force (SAAF) light transport aircraft damaged its wingtip whilst taxiing at Virginia Airport near Durban this past Saturday, 6 March.

The Beechcraft Super King Air had just landed at Virginia Airport, a general aviation airport situated just north of Durban and was taxiing on the apron. As the aircraft was turning into its parking spot, the starboard (right) wingtip scrapped the wall of the terminal building.

The wall sustained minor damage, but the contact broke the navigation light housing as well as causing damage to the wingtip and aileron.

The aircraft is operated by 41 Squadron, based at Air Force Base Waterkloof. The SAAF operates three B200C and one 300 model of the popular Super King Air twin-turboprop aircraft produced by Beechcraft. It is used in the utility and light transport role, capable of carrying two crew and six passengers.







In 2015, the SAAF commenced upgrading the fleet with a new digital Garmin 1000 avionics system and interior and exterior refurbishment.