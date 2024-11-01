USAF attends Marrakech Air Show at Royal Moroccan Air Force base

The United States Air Force (USAF) put itself on display at this week’s Marrakech Air Show (MAS) with a pair of heavyweights from its logistic fleet.

A C-30J Super Hercules made the transit from Ramstein air base in Germany to Marrakech, one of four imperial cities in Morocco, with a Utah Air National Guard KC-135 stratotanker crossing the Atlantic Ocean to reach the North African country for the show at the Royal Moroccan Air Force base.

“USAF participation in this international exhibition is intended to strengthen US and international security assistance efforts as well as US strategic partnerships with African countries,” according to a US Africa Command statement.

It goes on to quote Brigadier General Ricky Mills, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs as saying: “We are glad to be back in Morocco. Interactions and exchanges with our partners at MAS 2024 allow us to learn from and leverage the strengths of other nations.”

Also attending is USAF Brigadier General Shawn Holtz, Deputy Director of Strategy, Engagement and Programmes for US Africa Command.

“The United States and the Royal Armed Forces of Morocco share a longstanding partnership, with Morocco hosting Africom’s largest exercise, African Lion and partnering with the Utah National Guard for more than 20 years. The MAS is one more opportunity to strengthen our relationship, exchange ideas, promote trust and bolster security co-operation in the region.”

The generals were part of bilateral discussions with senior leaders from the Morocco Royal Armed Forces and other African military leaders while in Marrakech.

The air show and discussions highlight the strategic partnership between the US and Morocco rooted in shared interests in regional peace, security, and prosperity and a longstanding commitment to continued co-operation US Africa, Command has it.

The Utah National Guard has had an active partnership with Morocco since 2003 through the State Partnership Programme, fostering a strong, trust-based relationship focused on security co-operation. Through joint training and humanitarian missions, both forces exchange knowledge, refine tactics and enhance operational capabilities.