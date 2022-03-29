Two dead in Zambian SF-260 crash

Two Zambia Air Force pilots have been killed after their SF-260 trainer crashed near Livingstone.

Director Public Relations & Foreign Liaison, Lieutenant Colonel Helen Chota, said in a statement on 28 March that the SF-260TW aircraft (AF-545) came down 38 kilometres north of Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport near Livingstone, claiming the lives of Zambia Air Force Livingstone Station Commander, Colonel Lyson Siame, and Second Lieutenant Kalasa Bwalya.

The Zambia Air Force has convened a Board of Inquiry to establish the cause of the air crash.

Zambia Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Colin Barry, extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased personnel and to the Zambia Air Force family as a whole.







The Zambia Air Force received six SF-260TWs in 2012 and these are operated by its Training Squadron. Another six were delivered several years later. Other trainer aircraft in its inventory include 15 K-8s, ten MB-326GBs and ten MFI-15s, although not all of these are believed to be serviceable.