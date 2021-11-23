Tunisian Air Force signs C-130 maintenance and upgrade contract with EDGE

EDGE Group entity AMMROC, a provider of military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in the Maghreb region, on 18 November announced the signing of a contract with the Tunisian Air Force (TAF) to perform programmed depot maintenance (PDM) and upgrades on a C-130 aircraft.

The aircraft was recently delivered by TAF personnel to AMMROC’s MRO facility in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), with work now well underway following aircraft induction.

The announcement was made during the Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central last week.

The contract is expected to last six months and will involve a full structural inspection followed by the customer-driven upgrade requirements.

Speaking on the significance of the contract, Hareb Al Dhaheri, AMMROC CEO, said: “AMMROC is honoured and delighted to welcome back one of our marquee customers, the Tunisian Air Force, to our facilities. As the region’s only authorised Lockheed Martin C-130 service centre, AMMROC is committed to ensuring customer mission readiness, whilst delivering industry leading MRO services within our new state-of-the-art facility in Al Ain. AMMROC has extensive experience on the C-130 platform, and we are committed to adding value for our customers through reducing turnaround times and ensuring best-in-class, localised solutions through our highly skilled workforce.”

With scope to support more than 35 different fixed and rotary wing aircraft types, AMMROC operates an international centre of excellence in military aircraft MRO that successfully meets the needs of military operations, the company said.







The Tunisian Air Force has half a dozen C-130B/H Hercules in its inventory along with two C-130J-30 Super Hercules. The North African nation is due to receive two surplus C-130H aircraft from the United States after a 2019 request.