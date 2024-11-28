Tunisia receives another C-130 Hercules from the US

The Tunisian Air Force has taken delivery of another surplus C-130H Hercules transport aircraft from the United States – the third since 2021.

The aircraft (TS-MTO) was formally handed over during a ceremony at Sidi Ahmed Air Base in Bizerte on 18 November. High-ranking officials from both Tunisia and the United States attended the event, including Tunisian Minister of National Defence Khaled Sehili, US Ambassador Joey Hood, Chief of Staff of the Tunisian Air Force General Mohammed Hajem, and Lieutenant General Jason Hinds, the Deputy Commander of US Air Forces in Europe and Africa.

“The delivery of this aircraft, valued at a total of 36 million Tunisian dinars ($12 million), continues the US government’s commitment to expanding the Tunisian Air Force’s air transport capabilities,” the US Embassy said.

“This delivery is part of the US-Tunisian joint strategy to increase the Tunisian Ministry of Defence and the Tunisian Air Force’s ability to provide peace and security in the region and globally. Enhanced Tunisian air transportation capabilities advance our shared interest in peace operations. We look forward to more opportunities to collaborate jointly in the future,” Hood said.

“We value our relationship with the Tunisian Armed Forces and we’re grateful for Lieutenant General Hajem’s leadership,” said Hinds. “The interoperability of aircraft like the C-130H allows us to operate, exercise and learn from each other.”

During his visit, Hinds discussed regional security concerns with Hajem, continuing collaboration, and the upcoming African Air Chiefs Symposium scheduled for February 2025. The symposium will provide a forum for both nations’ air chiefs to join with others from across the continent to share learning experiences and identify opportunities to cooperate and collaborate.

Hinds also visited the Tunisian Air Force Flight Training Academy at Sfax Air Base where he was briefed on the Tunisian T-6C pilot training programmes and toured their new T-6C Simulator Facility. Tunisia ordered eight T-6C trainers in 2020, with deliveries concluding three years later.

Since 2020, US Air Forces Africa has developed and executed security cooperation programmes that have delivered nearly $100 million in training and equipment to the Tunisian Air Force. US Africa Command said that since 2011, the US has invested over $1 billion in security cooperation with Tunisia, including more than $160 million in 2023. This support has enabled Tunisia to participate in UN Peacekeeping Operations, engage in humanitarian missions, and become a regional security hub. Additionally, US counterterrorism programme have bolstered Tunisia’s security forces, reducing terrorist threats and enhancing border surveillance. The United States has also contributed to significant infrastructure projects in Tunisia, including airports, dams, and water systems, Africa Command said.

The Tunisian Air Force now has four C-130H and one C-130B Hercules in service (in May, C-130H TS-MTM was officially received from the United States at Al Aouina Air Base). These join two C-130J-30 Super Hercules, which were delivered in April 2013 and January 2015. Ten other Hercules are in storage or preservation.

In February, the second of two C-130s arrived in Singapore for upgrading by ST Engineering Defence Aviation Services (STEDAS). They are being fitted with Honeywell’s Cockpit Display System Retrofit (CDSR), which is available in three-display and five-display options with large format LCD displays, flight controls, air data and altitude censors.