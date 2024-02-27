Tunisia modernising C-130 Hercules transports

Honeywell and ST Engineering are upgrading two of the Tunisian Air Force’s Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

On 19 February, the second Tunisian Air Force C-130 arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore for upgrading by ST Engineering Defence Aviation Services (STEDAS).

The aircraft is being fitted with Honeywell’s Cockpit Display System Retrofit (CDSR), which is available in three-display and five-display options with large format LCD displays, flight controls, air data and altitude censors.

Improvements also include digital instruments, a multi-functional display and an array of peripherals such as the RDR7000 weather radar, a Traffic Collision Avoidance System and advanced flight controls.

The retrofits have been designed to provide Tunisian Air Force pilots and flight crew with improved safety, better flexibility and efficiency, and easier maintenance, Honeywell said.

“We are honoured to work together with ST Engineering Defence Aviation Services to introduce the glass cockpit and mechanical component upgrade solutions for the Tunisian Air Force,” said Sathesh Ramiah, Vice President, Defence & Space, Asia Pacific at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. “Honeywell’s glass cockpit represents a leap forward in modern aerospace technology, helping ensure the highest levels of safety and efficiency.”

The Tunisian Air Force has two C-130H and one C-130B Hercules in service along with two C-130J-30 Super Hercules, which were delivered in April 2013 and January 2015. Ten other Hercules are in storage or preservation.