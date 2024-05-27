Ten new pilots for the SAAF

The SA Air Force (SAAF) is 10 pilots and a flight attendant better off personnel-wise in the wake of a wings parade at Air Force Base (AFB) Langebaanweg.

The 23 May parade, according to Lieutenant Colonel JV du Toit, “marked the culmination of rigorous training for the pilots and flight attendant who received their wings insignia, symbolising their readiness to take to the skies in defence of the nation”.

Captain JP Sinyane and second lieutenants D Bowels, LM Dube, LM du Toit, ME Lebelo, SE Molapo, J Venter, NO Ntsieng, TP Masombuka and SE Shongwe received brevets from SAAF Deputy Chief, Major General Mayenzeke Matanda. Sergeant B Phalane was awarded flight attendant wings bronze.

The learning ability and skills displayed by Venter during his pilot training at the Western Cape base saw him walk off with the Air Command floating trophy for the highest percentage achieved in the theory phase, the SAAF Board floating trophy for the highest overall percentage in the flying component as well as the Inkwazi floating trophy for the highest overall percentage on course 129. The SAAF Association floating trophy for the best improvement on course went to Molapo.

Addressing the wings parade, Matanda called on all SAAF personnel to roll up their sleeves for a better Africa and to ensure South Africans were and remained safe. He encouraged the new pilots and the flight attendant to be innovative and be part of developing new systems to match other air forces thereby ensuring the SAAF’s role in supporting the defence and security of South Africa.