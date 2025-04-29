Table Mountain National Park safety and security boosted with the use of a helicopter

In a major step towards public security and crime avoidance, South African National Parks (SANParks) has activated a dedicated helicopter officially at Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) as part of its general Safety and Security Strategy. The deployment is a vital step in SANParks’ ongoing bid to improve the safety of visitors and ensure the protection of one of South Africa’s most visited natural heritage icons.

The SANParks helicopter, primarily stationed at Kruger National Park, was temporarily stationed in the Western Cape Province to provide muscle to security operations across TMNP. The aerial asset is part of a multi-pronged strategy complemented by the recent boost in the highly skilled Sea, Air, Mountain (SEAM) unit, an elite response ranger unit for rapid and agile deployment on diverse terrain.

JP Louw, Head of Communications at SANParks and official spokesperson, also affirmed that the helicopter’s presence is already yielding positive results.

“The helicopter made its debut day a successful one when, during an aerial surveillance and ground-level operation, it was used to monitor a suspicious individual carrying a knife,” said Louw.

“Following a coordinated response, the individual was apprehended by our ground unit. During further investigation, it was discovered that the individual had a long record.”

This training emphasised the mandatory position the helicopter will play – not only as a deterrent, but also as an intervention tool in quick response. TMNP, which is visited by thousands of locals and foreigners annually, often sees the number of visitors increase significantly during holidays such as Easter, Christmas, and New Year. Air support during these peak times has been a game-changer in maintaining order and ensuring visitor safety.

“The coordination of our ground and airborne units is paramount,” commented Louw.

“It enables us to rapidly mobilize whenever a threat is perceived – be it criminal behaviour or environmental risks like the evolution of wildfires.”

Indeed, one of the other advantages of having a helicopter on-site is that it can be used to help control and monitor for fire hazards, which have also spread more frequently in the area due to people and global climate change. Terrain is harshly beautiful, yet notoriously difficult to patrol quickly by foot. The helicopter’s capability to scan large areas within a very short span of time provides SANParks with a key advantage in keeping illegal fires from spreading and destroying the environment.

Table Mountain National Park guests are urged to make use of the site responsibly. SANParks reminds the public that the park is open to all people from sunrise until sunset, but safety should never be compromised. It is essential to travel in groups, employ appropriate hiking gear, and check the weather when venturing into the park for a safe and pleasurable experience.

For more security news, visit ProtectionWeb.