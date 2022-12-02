South Africa’s senior military airman not ruling out fighter deployment

SA Air Force (SAAF) Chief Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, with a weather eye on hostilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), maintains it would be “imprudent” not to think of “possible fighter capability employment”.

The three-star was addressing a communication forum at SAAF headquarters in Pretoria between 29 and 30 November and gave those present his thinking on a range of air force related topics. These ranged from implementation of suggestions received in a force-wide survey done earlier this year through to establishment of a Space Command and changing work rules to ensure “value for money across all capability areas”.

“The involvement of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in two external operations (MONUSCO and SAMIM) has a direct impact on the commitment of the SAAF’s air transport and helicopter capabilities. Given the degree of unpredictability of the conflict in the near future it will be imprudent for the SAAF not to appreciate possible employment of fighter capabilities,” he told headquarters staff. “Additional to the two external operational commitments, there is also internal theatre support to other state departments to attend various contingencies such as the 2021 July unrests and the recent floods in the KwaZulu-Natal province.”

On a Space Command for the airborne service of the national defence force, Mbambo said, following a presentation by Brigadier General Lancelot Mathebula, “air and space power are relevant in the SANDF journey to greatness” adding the 4th industrial revolution did not favour “those characterised by a slow pace and lengthy procrastination”.

In current air force operations Mbambo maintains the contracting model used by the SAAF is not at “a preferred efficacy scale” with the airborne service paying “more fixed costs” and “little or nothing” going to available capabilities.

He wants SAAF contracting philosophy and management “revisited to ensure value for money across all capability areas”.

SAAF social media writer Captain Tebogo August reports the three-star general telling those at the communication period “there is enough knowledge, suitable facilities and equipment to commence the SAAF’s in-house design and manufacturing capabilities”.

“We need a new pathway to innovation that will propel the SAAF to its new vision. Our outsourcing footprint is too large and in the process we deprive our young engineers and technicians of opportunities to grow.

“We need to improve in financial management and what also requires urgent attention is how we use the limited resources allocated to us. Our net assessment must be logical to what we need to do, less voluminous and ambiguous. It must appeal to both the intellectual and the ordinary mind and provide technical updates without introducing a fundamental overhaul of the entire system.”

The SAAF must migrate from its current unfavourable position to its envisioned destination, August writes, adding: “we will certainly get there, through the SAAF vision of ‘Projecting Effective Air and Space Power through Innovation in the theatre of our operations’”.

On communication, Mbambo told headquarters staff it was, “pivotal to the success or failure of the SAAF air and space power strategy implementation. The demand for timeous, detailed and accurate internal and external communication on material issues of the SAAF vision, strategy and plans are imperative to appropriately compete with trending topics on different social media platforms. The image of the SANDF in general and the SAAF, in particular, is of cardinal importance”.

“The SAAF must migrate from its current unfavourable position to its envisioned destination. We will certainly get there.”

Going back to the survey he initiated earlier in the year, Mbambo said it pointed to low morale and other material concerns in the organisation.







“It is my command and expectation that ethical leadership must prevail at all levels of the SAAF. The undertaking made to members that feedback in terms of action plans to address concerns must be honoured without fail. Remedial action plans must be executed with immediate effect by all allocated those responsibilities.”