South African Air Force hosts presentation of Colour Parade

Chief of the South African Air Force (SAAF), Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, presided over a Colour Parade at Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing (AF MDW) on Friday 4 October, highlighting the achievements of the SAAF, including the recent establishment of the Space Command Section.

The presentation of Colour Parade is a military tradition wherein base or unit colours (flags) are formally presented.

The parade was led by Brigadier General Nicholas Molomo. Under his command, the troops demonstrated drilling techniques with military precision while the SA Air Force Band provided live music.

In his speech, Mbambo spoke about the values and traditions of the SA Air Force. He emphasised the importance of unity, dedication, and service, and honoured past members’ legacies.

Mbambo explained that the Air Force Colours represent “the very essence of our service,” adding that they capture the heart and soul of the SA Air Force, representing its history, achievements, and commitment to safeguarding South Africa. He reiterated the core values of the SA Air Force: excellence, integrity, service before self, and human dignity, and acknowledged the crucial support from families and communities.

Mbambo called on those in attendance to “reflect deeply on the core values that bind our integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to duty.”

“The symbolic heritage of SAAF must be demonstrated without an ounce of doubt and hesitation. And through this ceremony, we undoubtedly showcase the gravitas and pedigree of enhancing the historic legacy of SAAF and as well the future endeavours of our organisation,” said Mbambo.

He touched on the newly established Space Command Section, marking the Air Force’s progression in air and space power, saying “In light of celebrating our traditions and heritage, let us also continue to embody the Air Force’s Vision: Projecting effective Air and Space power through innovation in the theatres of our operations.”

“Following the Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition, we can confidently say that the Air Force is soaring to greater heights through its recently established Space Command Section,” Mbambo told the parade, in line with its ‘Free the Eagle’ slogan.

“The SAAF Free the Eagle Timeline is our key focus. I have given my command to the SAAF at large. It is loud and clear: Break down everything that holds back innovation in the SAAF, march forward with determination and kick away old stereotypes and hurdles that seek to hinder us to explore, and trailblaze new paths into Air and Space Power. I totally agree with Albert Einstein who posited ‘We cannot solve the current problems with the same mindset that created them.’”

“In the SAAF today we must propel ourselves to a different mindset that will enable us to present novel proposals that will deliver solutions for what we are facing. The sentimental values in various aspects of our organisation that do not extricate us from our current quagmire must be interrogated continuously. The SAAF leadership and the members of the SAAF at large – the timeline to Free the Eagle does not allow us to procrastinate anymore,” Mbambo concluded.