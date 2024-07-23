Saudi air defence students in SA

Benchmarking and training exposure are listed as being why a delegation of Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces (RSADF) students is currently at the SA Air Force (SAAF) College on a three week visit to training units.

The group of RSADF students accompanied by their directing staff will be in and around South Africa’s military capital for the duration of their time in South Africa. In addition to SAAFCOL, the group will call on the Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing (AF MDW) – formerly SAAF Air Force Base (AFB) Swartkop in nearby Centurion – and finishing at AFB Hoedspruit in Limpopo.

Planned information visits to 140 and 142 Squadrons, both air defence units based on the eastern side of the MDW, are in line with the mustering – air defence – of the RSADF students.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

SAAF Chief, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, told the visitors they would see and learn at “our best training units” and the experience gained would assist in furthering their careers.

Programmes and practices to strengthen military co-operation and training agreements are listed by Ad Astra magazine staffers, Sergeant Tshimolloyabotshelo Matsha and Airman Khanyisile Gina, as being areas to be explored and discussed during the visit.

The Saudi visitors were introduced to SAAF capabilities by way of an air power presentation presented by Colonel Tebogo Toodi on behalf of Chief Director Force Preparation Capabilities, Major General Lancelot Mathebula, with SAAFCOL Training Co-ordinator, Lieutenant Colonel Kerneels Olyn, explaining the purpose of the college as a reputable training facility.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AFB Hoedspruit is currently home to one flying squadron – 19 Squadron – with an inventory of Agusta A109 and Oryx helicopters. Other units on base include the SAF Command and Control School and Lower Airspace Control with the SAAF Gymnasium nearby on what was the Boston military base.

The RSADF visit takes place from 13 July to 3 August. The Air Defence Force is one of five service branches of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, along with The Royal Saudi Land Force, The Royal Saudi Air Force, The Royal Saudi Naval Force, and the Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force.