SANSA seeking new board

The South African government’s space agency is on the hunt for new board members.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, calls on interested parties to nominate candidates for appointment to the SA National Space Agency (SANSA) board. He, according to SAnews, is reconstituting the board in terms of the SANSA Act.

SANSA objectives include promoting peaceful use of space; supporting an environment conducive to industrial development in space technology and fostering research in space science, communications, navigation and space physics.

Additionally the agency aims to advance scientific, engineering and technological competencies and capabilities through human capital development outreach programmes and infrastructure development. International co-operation in space related activities is also on its menu.

The board will have a chairperson and 10 to 15 members appointed in their personal capacities to serve on a part-time basis for four years.

Nzimande reminded people planning to nominate new SANSA board members their nominees should be South African and “have distinguished themselves in the field of space science and technology or possess relevant qualifications.”

Nominees should have experience or skills related to some aspect of SANSA’s functions and at least one board member must have a legal qualification and another have financial expertise.

Relevant curriculum vitae for nominated candidates, including Identity number; gender; race; designation and responsibilities; contact details (postal and email addresses, and telephone numbers) and qualifications and field, should be provided.

Current and past service on boards; areas of expertise; and names and contact details of two referees; as well as confirmation of availability of the nominee, is required.

Email nominations to [email protected] (link sends e-mail) for submission to the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation no later than 15 March 2022.





