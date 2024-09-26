SANDF shows interest in Embraer’s C-390 Millenium

Following the demonstration of its C-390 Millenium transport aircraft at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof last week, Embraer has reported interest from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

During the 18-22 September exhibition, Embraer presented the aircraft’s capabilities to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga. They viewed the aircraft firsthand, with Ramaphosa photographed sitting in the C-390’s cockpit.

“This new generation aircraft also attracted great interest from the South African National Defence Force, which had the opportunity to evaluate it,” Embraer said in a statement after the show.

“Embraer recognizes the professionalism and dedication of the SANDF during the ongoing selection process to renew its fleet of legacy transport aircraft as the C-390 is a strategically important aircraft that offers outstanding versatility, range, and speed. We are confident that it is well suited to meet the needs of the South African National Defence Force as well as other government authorities”, said Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO, Embraer Defence & Security.

Embraer quoted the SANDF as saying it had the opportunity to evaluate the C-390 Millennium and appreciated the wide range of capabilities and technology it experienced. “The SANDF has shown interest in the C-390 Millennium, as it advances in the necessary steps for the selection of the much needed strategic lift capability for the SANDF”.

The Brazilian Air Force KC-390 (PT-ZNG) arrived in South Africa on 14 September, after flying from Ghana. It departed on 21 September, heading back to Brazil via Ghana. This was its second appearance at Air Force Base Waterkloof in less than a year, having been demonstrated to South Africa in November 2023.

In April 2024, Embraer officials met with the South African National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to explain the aircraft’s use for missions such as fire-fighting and humanitarian airlift. South Africa has experienced multiple natural disasters in recent years – including fires and floods – while the South African Air Force (SAAF) is in need of transport aircraft to support its international peace mission obligations. None of the SAAF’s C-130s were flyable during AAD 2024.

Embraer said the C-390 could easily take on missions for the South African National Defence Force, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, as well as the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. These range from the transport of freight, personnel and vehicles for peace keeping operations to special operations, humanitarian support, medical evacuation, search and rescue, maritime surveillance, fire fighting, air to air refuelling, and disaster management.

In November last year, Chief of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya, said the SANDF is “doing thorough research” on acquiring better, future-oriented heavy and medium transport aircraft, and evaluating options from BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping). Also at AAD 2024 was China’s Xian Y-20 four-jet strategic transport.

Embraer said the C-390 can carry more payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-lift military cargo aircraft and flies faster (470 knots/870 km/h) and farther, allowing it to operate as a strategic asset as well as a tactical airlift, with agility, low-speed handling and airdrop accuracy, firefighting, aerial refuelling (as the KC-390), and other missions.

A growing number of countries have opted for the aircraft, including Brazil, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, South Korea, and the Czech Republic – many to replace legacy C-130 Hercules. Several African countries, including Rwanda and South Africa, have expressed interest in the C-390.

Embraer points to a solid track record for the C-390 since it entered service with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) in 2019 and subsequently with other nations. The current C-390 fleet in operation has accumulated more than 14 000 flight hours, with a mission capable rate of 93% and mission completion rates above 99%, Embraer said, demonstrating exceptional productivity in the category.