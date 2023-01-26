SAAF to celebrate its anniversary with Prestige Parade

Tomorrow (Friday, 27 January) the SA Air Force (SAAF) stages its annual Prestige Day parade in the wake of its prestige awards at Air Force Base (AFB) Swartkop, with operational combat aircraft including Hawk jets participating.

The parade is set down to start at 10:00 on Friday with SAAF Chief, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo the review officer. A SAAF invitation notes the three-star will, among others, announce the force’s base of the year. “The awards,” according to the invitation issued by Colonel Marius Bosch, Acting Director Corporate Staff Services, “seek to acknowledge performance on upholding standards and exceeding expectations by directorates, bases, units and squadrons”.

It goes on: “Following its years of existence and priding itself for being one of the oldest air forces in the world, the SAAF Prestige Parade will invade the streets of Centurion where the blue uniform will be in full swing. This fateful day is set aside to honour and celebrate the rank and file of the air force who solemnly sworn to ensure that the people of South Africa are and feel safe”.

The Prestige Parade is preceded by the Prestige Awards ceremony scheduled for the evening of 26 January.

The SAAF this year marks its formation 103 years ago – it was officially founded on 1 February 1920, with its anniversary celebrated on the Friday closest to 1 February. The 2021 Prestige Parade was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic with 2020 and 2022 celebrations went ahead.

defenceWeb understands a sizeable number of SAAF assets will take part in the Prestige Day parade, with BK 117 and Rooivalk helicopters spotted at AFB Swartkop and Museum aircraft, including Harvards and Cessna 185s, seen practicing for the event.

AFB Swartkop will stage the Museum’s monthly flying day on Saturday 28 January rather than a week later on 5 February in honour of the SAAF anniversary.

On Wednesday (25 January) four Hawk Mk 120 lead-in fighter-trainers arrived at OR Tambo International Airport while the Silver Falcons aerobatic display team touched down at Wonderboom National Airport, north of Pretoria.







defenceWeb understands these aircraft are operating from civilian airports due to a jet fuel shortage of jet fuel at Waterkloof and Swartkop bases with procurement issues apparently the reason. Visiting aircraft have apparently been advised to refuel before landing at the bases.