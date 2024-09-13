SAAF support a big focus for ExecuJet MRO at AAD 2024

Dassault Aviation subsidiary ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa will be taking part in the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) show next week in support of the South African Air Force as well as to promote business aviation in the region.

ExecuJet MRO Services, which has its global headquarters at Johannesburg’s Lanseria International Airport, recently won a contract to provide airframe heavy maintenance and component support for the South African Air Force’s three Beechcraft King Airs. The maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company has already completed airframe heavy maintenance checks on two of these aircraft which will be delivered to the Air Force in time to be on static display at the show, which runs from 18 to 22 September at Air Force Baster Waterkloof. Besides completing airframe heavy checks, ExecuJet also touched up the aircraft paintwork, and refurbished the interior.

Up until late last year, the King Air fleet of four aircraft was grounded until the maintenance contract was finalised.

ExecuJet MRO Services also supports Falcon aircraft and various engine models for the South African Air Force.

In a statement, ExecuJet MRO Services said at AAD 2024 that it will showcase its capabilities in line and heavy maintenance, avionics installation and upgrades, AOG (aircraft on ground) support, engine overhaul and services, aircraft modification and component maintenance.

Partners Honeywell and FedEx will be on hand to meet with clients as well. ExecuJet MRO Services is an authorized avionics dealer and service centre for Honeywell engines and auxiliary power units (APUs). FedEx is ExecuJet’s airfreight and logistics partner.

ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa is an authorised service centre for Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Rolls-Royce, and General Electric, and also carries out heavy maintenance on Hawker and Beechcraft aircraft. Business aviation plays a critically important role in Africa, a huge continent with relatively limited commercial air service, said Vince Goncalves, Regional VP Africa at ExecuJet MRO Services.

In addition to work for the SAAF, Goncalves noted: “We serve operators across the region and are Africa’s largest business aviation MRO organisation, with 130 personnel, including 70 in engineering.”