SAAF Rooivalks return from the DRC

The three South African Air Force (SAAF) Rooivalk attack helicopters serving with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been flown back to South Africa after years of inactivity.

On 27 November, a chartered Silk Way Airlines Ilyushin Il-76 (4K-AZ101) loaded up the first Rooivalk in Goma (UNO 817/671) and flew it to Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria.

The aircraft took off from Waterkloof on 28 November and arrived back in South Africa on 30 November after a second stop in Goma. It arrived in Goma once again on 1 December and was back in Pretoria on 2 December, presumably fetching the second and third airframes (672 and 674/UNO 816)

The Rooivalks have not flown since August 2022 as neither the South African Air Force (SAAF) nor the United Nationals peacekeeping mission in the DRC (Monusco) had the funds to fly them in support of the UN’s Force Intervention Brigade.

It is believed that the Rooivalks will be sent by road to Denel Aerospace for maintenance and repair, as Denel is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Rooivalks were first deployed to the DRC in October 2013 and flew their first ever combat mission on 4 November that year with the UN Force Intervention Brigade, attacking an M23 rebel base near the Rwandan border and destroying a 14.5 mm gun position. Dodging small arms and 14.5 mm fire, two Rooivalks fired multiple 70 mm rocket salvos against rebel positions and scored one direct hit on an ammunition bunker.

The following day, 5 November, the M23 group called an end to its 20-month rebellion, saying it would disarm and pursue peace talks, and then surrendered two days later. “We believe M23 had to retreat because of the Rooivalk,” then South African defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said at the time.

Over the following years, Rooivalks fired thousands of rockets and 20 mm cannon rounds in support of Monusco activities, and became the attack helicopter of choice for UN soldiers, who would request the Rooivalk over the Mi-24.

With the Monusco mission expected to completely exit the DRC by the end of 2024 and funding falling short for South Africa’s contribution to the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), it appears there was little reason to keep the Rooivalks in the Central African country when they have not been serviceable, and where high humidity and harsh environmental conditions exacerbate corrosion – the aircraft are apparently in very poor condition and in urgent need of repair and overhaul.

Rooivalks not being airworthy has been suggested as contributing to South African National Defence Force casualties, such as several incidents in which unescorted Oryx helicopters were hit by small arms fire – resulting in fatalities – and South African troops being killed by mortar fire as they lacked air support.

In November, Armscor told the Portfolio Committee on Defence that multiple maintenance contracts with Denel Aeronautics for the Rooivalk are underfunded. The fixed cost contract covering March 2024 to end March 2027 (R1.015 billion) is only funded to the tune of R216 million.

A R1.48 billion additional on demand contract for August 2024 to end March 2027 is funded to the tune of R66 million. Similarly, an on-demand cost contract (R450 million for August 2023 to end March 2026) has a funded value of R96 million.

Armscor’s presentation revealed that the Rooivalk cannon reliability improvement project (R33 million) was fully funded, with cannon flight testing undertaken successfully at the Test Flight and Development Centre at Air Force Base Overberg.

However, some of the R739 million in United Nations reimbursements received for the Monusco mission will be spent on Oryx and Rooivalk maintenance, as well as upgrading of other prime mission equipment.