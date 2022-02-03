SAAF Prestige Week parade open to the public

The SA Air Force (SAAF) is marking its formation 102 years ago, with three separate events this week.

The first was CAF Golf Day yesterday (Wednesday 2 February), in all probability at Services Golf Club in Thaba Tshwane, followed on Thursday (today) by the Prestige Evening at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof and ending with tomorrow’s Prestige Parade at AFB Swartkop.

Tonight’s Prestige Evening will see SAAF personnel and units honoured for outstanding achievements during the past year preceded by a “mini airshow” and fireworks display at the SAAF Centre of Transport Excellence. The event is not open to the public and according to a SAAF media statement, “will consist of aircrafts (sic) from the SAAF Museum and the Rooivalk ending with fireworks at 19h25”.

Tomorrow’s parade at AFB Swartkop will be a ceremonial wing review with Chief of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, the review officer.







It is open to the public and people wanting to attend are advised to ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols and be on the base before 09h30. The parade will commence at 10h00.