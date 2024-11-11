SAAF Oryx rescues tourist from cruise liner off Cape Agulhas

The South African Air Force (SAAF), working with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and other stakeholders, has rescued a German tourist suffering a medical emergency off a cruise liner off the coast of Cape Agulhas.

The NSRI said the rescue took place on the morning of Sunday 10 November. A 22 Squadron Oryx, accompanied by three NSRI ASR (Airborne Sea Rescue) rescue swimmers and a Western Cape Government Health EMS (emergency medical services) rescue paramedic, rendezvoused with the ship 20 nautical offshore of Cape Agulhas.

On arrival at the AIDAstella, a Sphinx-class cruise ship built for AIDA Cruises, an NSRI ASR rescue swimmer and the EMS rescue paramedic were hoisted onto the vessel.

According to Ewald Bonzet, NSRI Airborne Sea Rescue duty controller, the patient had been secured by the ship’s medical staff and after being loaded into a stretcher the patient, in a serious condition, was hoisted into the helicopter followed by the two rescue crew.

The patient was airlifted to Ysterplaat Air Force Base where ER24 ambulance services, Life Healthcare response paramedics and Taurus Medical were in attendance.

The patient, age 72, was transported to hospital by ER24 ambulance in a serious but stable condition.

NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre), SAAF (SA Air Force) Command, SAAF Ysterplaat Air Force Base controllers, NSRI Airborne Sea Rescue duty controllers, NSRI Agulhas duty controllers, Western Cape Government Health EMS Metro Control and an EMS duty doctor, Telkom Maritime Radio Services, Police Sea Borderline Control, Transnet National Ports Authority Port of Table Bay Port Control and the shipping agent assisted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in the logistics of the rescue.