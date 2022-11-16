SAAF operational and training flying affected by “inadequate force levels”

Notwithstanding its prime fighter capability being grounded for at least six months of the 2021/22 financial year, the SA Air Force (SAAF) logged a credible 1 114 hours short of its self-set 12 100 force preparation target.

All told the airborne service of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) planned to log 17 100 flying hours in the 2021/22 financial year according to the latest Department of Defence (DoD) annual report and fell just over 10% short of target across three named categories.

By far the majority of these were set to be force training hours (12 100) with aircrews using all SAAF rotary and fixed wing aircraft ranging from trainers, in the form of PC-7 Mk11s and Hawk Mk120s through to Agusta A107 light utility, BK117, Oryx and Rooivalk combat support helicopters as well as C-208, PC-12, C-212 and C-130BZ transports. The Gripens of 2 Squadron at Air Force Base (AFB) Makhado were grounded due to a lack of funding and maintenance and support contracts not being renewed timeously. This was rectified early this September with the sharp end of SAAF making a welcome return to the skies and being seen at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition at AFB Waterkloof.

The annual report does not give a breakdown of hours flown on type for the three categories of flying hours.

They are 10 986 hours for force preparation, 3 410 for force employment against a target of four thousand and 818 VVIP (target one thousand).







The report further notes: “Inadequate force levels of all aircraft systems continued to hamper the ability to fulfil required operational and training requirements. The reduced budget led to a decrease in force preparation hours and resulted in maintenance and servicing backlogs with less serviceable

aircraft available”.