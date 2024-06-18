SAAF officer ranks grow by 28

Being honoured with two trophies at the recent SA Air Force (SAAF) new officer commissioning parade was “a shock” according to newly minted candidate officer (CO) Oneile Tselse.

Her endeavours on course at SAAF College in Thaba Tshwane earned her the Air Squadron Sword of Honour and the leadership trophy, Corporal Sisipho Nontshokweni reported.

The commissioning parade, with SAAF Deputy Chief Major General Mayenzeke Matanda the inspecting officer, saw 28 COs inducted at the bottom of the officer ranks in the airborne service of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

The two-star told the parade as newly commissioned officers they are entrusted with “the safety and security of our nation, our people and our way of life”. This was a given whether piloting an aircraft, commanding operations or leading a team on the ground.

“You carry the weight of our country’s defence on your shoulders,” he said.

In addition to Tselse, others to be honoured were lieutenants T Malisha ad L Kalenga (Chief of the Air Force Fittest Trophy); Lieutenant PA Bogopa (Best Academic Learner); Major SN Ndlovu (Old Mutual Officership Trophy) and Lieutenant VA Mathebula (Course Learner Support Trophy) according to Nontshokweni.