SAAF Museum air show 2024 to be a flight through time

On Saturday 4 May the sky above the western side of Centurion will be abuzz with aircraft for the SA Air Force (SAAF) Museum 2024 air show.

The air show, an annual event and the major fundraiser for the Museum, will this year be themed “A Flight Through Time: Legends of The Skies” according to a promotional statement by the SAAF.

The air show will be at its normal venue between what was the SAAF Gymnasium in Valhalla to the west, the N1 to the east and the SAAF Memorial on Bays Hill to the north with one difference. The name Air Force Base (AFB) Swartkop is gone and replaced by Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing, now home to the SAAF Museum and its headquarters as well as 17 Squadron and its Agusta A109 and Oryx rotorcraft.

The statement has it “aviation enthusiasts are to brace themselves for an extraordinary presentation of the 13th SAAF Museum Air Show, with this year promising to be a thrilling exploration of aviation history”.

The “flight through time” theme “speaks to the SAAF’s commitment to air dominance and technological advancement. Attendees are invited to immerse themselves in the shared legacy of South African aviation history. From the pioneering achievements of early aviators to the transformation of the South African aviation industry, brought on by the advent of democracy, which saw many incredible firsts- this year’s air show aims to pay homage to remarkable individuals and innovations”.

The show programme is designed “to leave aviation enthusiasts in awe with breathtakingly diverse aerial displays and aerobatics, as well as up-close encounters with iconic aircraft from the SAAF, SA Police Service (SAPS) and South African aviation Industry at large. Prepare to be mesmerised by highly skilled pilots and historic aircraft that have left an outstanding mark on aviation history”.

“From the Flying Lions to 2 Squadron, the legends of the skies will take over the skies of the capital city.”

Aircraft participation from both South African Air force and Museum assets as well as civilian airshow display teams is expected.

As always, the SAAF Museum static displays in and outside hangars make for a memorable day.

Tickets are available online at Ticketpros with a Gautrain park ‘n ride service from the Gautrain Centurion Station to the venue.