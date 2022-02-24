SAAF HQ fast becoming a sick building

SA Air Force (SAAF) personnel working at headquarters on the western side of the Pretoria CBD are not having the best of days in office.

A sweltering summer with temperatures regularly in the mid and high thirties in South Africa’s administrative capital make air-conditioning essential for uniformed and civilian personnel but this is currently US (unserviceable) and has been for the past two weeks, according to Sandu (SA National Defence Union).

The Arcadia, Pretoria, headquartered military labour organisation is ready to take up legal cudgels on behalf of disgruntled staff if the air-conditioning isn’t brought back to operational status quickly.

The difficult working conditions are exacerbated by out of order elevators. When added to the heat generated by computers in daily use across much of the hub of Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo’s administrative and operational headquarters, it makes for an increasingly stressed air force that is not conducive to productivity.

The discomfort level is made worse, according to Sandu, by no permanent supply of running water. This, national secretary Pikkie Greeff said, sees water from alternate sources pumped into the building.

“Several hundred personnel are subjected to unbearable working conditions in a multi-storey building, with the only current management solution to send most staff home by lunch time on a daily basis with the bare minimum remaining in the same unbearable conditions. Personnel were informed by seniors there is a lack of funding for the necessary repairs,” he said in a statement.

Sandu is “currently engaging” top SANDF (SA National Defence Force) management on the sick building issue. If matters are not resolved the trade union “will not hesitate” to embark on legal action.

defenceWeb approached both the Directorate: Corporate Communication (DCC) of the SANDF and SAAF Corporate Services for an update on the situation inside the headquarters building. Neither had responded at the time of publishing.

The problems at air force headquarters come amid issues with other Department of Defence facilities. The Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) last week called 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria a ‘white elephant’ after years of costly upgrades showed little progress and the Department of Defence has spent R1 billion outsourcing treatment that should be done at the facility.







At the beginning of the month, the City of Tshwane cut electricity to Denel’s Lyttleton campus and a building occupied by the SANDF in Pretoria in an attempt to claw back billions of rands worth of debt from defaulting customers. Electricity to both premises was subsequently switched back on.