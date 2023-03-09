SAAF hosting Zimbabwean students

The South African Air Force (SAAF) Command and Control School at Air Force Base Hoedspruit is currently hosting four Zimbabwean Air Force members, who are learning the ins and outs of military air traffic control.

Sergeant Lebogang Ramaboea, reporting for Ad Astra magazine, said the students on 28 February received a courtesy visit by Senior Staff Officer, Foreign Relations Colonel Rufus Moropane and Senior Staff Officer, Air Traffic Management Colonel Tebogo Lucky Toodi.

The Command and Control School gave a briefing on how Officer Cadet (OC) Allen Thabiso Moyo, Officer Cadet Benjamin Dambakushamba, Officer Cadet Talent Macharaga and Officer Cadet Kudakwashe Goba were doing since they joined the course at the beginning of this year.

“South Africa and Zimbabwe have enjoyed good relations from way back, that is why I have already adapted to the environment keeping in mind that South Africa and Zimbabwe are very close neighbours who always boldly display the splendour of this continent through exchange programmes like these,” said Dambakushamba. “We miss cooked meals, but we enjoy the learning process that is taking place, we are motivated and we will definitely go home with a lot that will make us sought-after Air Traffic Controllers.”

“I wish to express my respect to the Air Force for making this opportunity so fulfilling for these students; this school’s reputation speaks for itself and it is definitely sublime. Most of its graduates are enjoying glorious careers wherever they are in the world and are destined for greatness,” said Toodi.

The course is envisaged to conclude around September 2023. The modules concluded thus far are Visual Aircraft Recognition, Aircraft Instruments and Navigation Aids and Basic Meteorology.