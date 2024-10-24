The South African Air Force (SAAF) made a big impression on those who attended last weekend’s 4×4 & Outdoor Show at Air Force Base Ysterplaat, with various static displays and a two-hour flying programme featuring fast jets and helicopters.

Saturday 19 October featured a busy midday flying display, which began with a pair of Silver Falcons PC-7 Mk IIs, followed by a Hawk Mk 120 (fresh from a Cape deployment for Exercise Ibsamar the previous week), Super Lynx naval helicopter, BK 117, and Netcare 911 Bell 407 air ambulance (which conducted a simulated medical rescue). The highlight for many was a display by the Gripen fighter jet, two of which arrived from Air Force Base Makhado on Friday 18 October. The Sunday air display followed a similar schedule, with more than half a dozen SAAF aircraft taking part.

“Despite AFB Ysterplaat being a small airbase, the intimate setup worked in favour of the audience. The close proximity of the aircraft to the crowd line allowed for an immersive experience, and the relatively modest turnout made for a relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere,” Flightline Weekly reported.

The SAAF also had a number of displays covering capabilities and careers, amongst others. The SAAF Career Exhibition showcased the wide range of career possibilities within the SA Air Force, with members representing various musterings sharing their experiences, duties, and training regimens, giving the public an inside view of the day-to-day life of SA Air Force personnel.

An aircraft simulator from 5 Air Servicing Unit (at Air Force Base Waterkloof) drew large crowds into the exhibition stall during the event. Offering visitors a unique, hands-on experience, the simulators allowed people to feel the thrill of piloting an aircraft without ever leaving the ground.

In addition to the career exhibition, the SA Air Force Museum and the Friends of the Museum had a prominent stall, providing an engaging look into the rich history of the SA Air Force. Visitors were treated to stories and memorabilia from past missions, aircraft, and airmen who have contributed to South Africa’s aviation legacy. The stall also encouraged public support for the museum’s ongoing preservation efforts and highlighted the important role that history plays in shaping the future of the SA Air Force.

Historic aircraft from the museum also made an appearance, offering a nostalgic look at the history of aviation in South Africa. These aircraft were on static display for the public to admire up close, giving visitors a rare opportunity to see these iconic machines firsthand, Captain Nobuhle Mohami reported for AFB Ysterplaat.

“By combining the forward-looking career exhibition with a nod to the proud history of the SA Air Force, this aspect of the event was not only a platform to showcase the careers but also a celebration of the past, present, and future of the SA Air Force,” Mohami stated.

“The exhibition also provided a great platform to showcase the SA Air Force’s values – Excellence in all we do, Integrity, Service before self, and Human dignity. The SA Air Force’s slogan, ‘Free The Eagle,’ echoed throughout the event, inspiring attendees to think beyond their limits and explore the vast opportunities offered by the SA Air Force.”